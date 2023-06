FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is safe after allegedly driving his truck into a canal Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say crews were called to a canal around 5:00 a.m. near Clark Street and Floradora Avenue in central Fresno. The driver was able to safely make it out of the truck. No one else was inside the truck.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.