FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 22-year-old man was killed while riding a scooter on Highway 99 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they respond to a call around 1:00 a.m. of a pedestrian that was struck on Highway 99 northbound near Fresno Street.

According to CHP, a man was driving northbound on Highway 99 when the yet-to-be-identified man was struck, ejecting the man from the scooter onto the lanes of Highway 99.

Investigators say the driver attempted to pull the man from the roadway, but due to the approaching traffic was unable to do so, the victim was struck at least twice by passing traffic.

The victim died at the scene, CHP says