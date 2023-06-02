FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after a rollover crash Friday morning near Kingsburg, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 near Bethel Avenue.

Investigators say the driver was southbound on Highway 99 in the left lane at approximately 65 miles per hour when he swerved to the right, went off the right shoulder, hit a fence, and began to roll over several times.

CHP said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt. Officers say a truck driver who was passing by, saw the crash, called 9-1-1, and tried to help save the driver’s life The driver died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and CHP say they believe alcohol was a factor.