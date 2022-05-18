FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is dead after a crash in a construction zone of Highway 99, officials say.

Early Monday morning at approximately 1:14 a.m., California Highway Patrol officials responded to reports of a vehicle collision in a construction zone. According to CHP officials, an unidentified 28-year-old man from Merced was driving northbound on Highway 99 after using a closed on-ramp at Applegate Road.

The driver continued through the newly paved roadway before reaching the end of the pavement, striking a piece of concrete railing on the side of the road and overturning, investigators say.

According to the report, the roof of the vehicle struck a paving machine in the construction area. The driver died on the scene.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the incident and the crash is still under investigation.