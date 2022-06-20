Photo of the scene near Highway 99 and Olive Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died from his injuries in the hospital after he was shot several times while driving down a highway last week, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:30 p.m. on June 12, officers from the California Highway Patrol were called out to the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Olive Avenue for what was originally reported to be a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 27-year-old Freddie Carrasco, suffering from several gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a car that was blocking the right lane of the highway.

Carrasco was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

While investigating, officers say they had learned that someone in another vehicle on the highway had fired shots into Carrasco’s car, striking him multiple times.

Investigators say the vehicle with the suspect in it left the area following the shooting.

A description of the suspect or their vehicle has not been provided by investigators at this time.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting and the events leading up to the incident are still unclear.