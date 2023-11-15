MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man has died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 7:30 p.m., CHP said they received a report of a head-on crash in the area of Highway 140, east of Lincoln Boulevard. Investigators say a 32-year-old man from Atwater was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Golf at an unknown high rate of speed.

A 69-year-old, man from Hilmar was driving a 2016 semi-truck at approximately 55 miles per hour when CHP says the driver of the Volkswagen veered to the left and directly in the path of the semi-truck.

According to CHP, both vehicles collided head-on killing the driver of the Volkswagen. The right front passenger, a 23-year-old, from Atwater sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the semi-truck had a complaint of pain injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene, officers say. He was not under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and was cooperative with the investigating officers, according to CHP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation; it is unknown if the driver of the Volkswagen was under the influence at the time of the crash.