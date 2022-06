FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his late 20’s died in a house fire early Wednesday morning, according to Fresno Fire crews.

Fresno Fire says they responded to a house fire in the area of Thorne and Dennett avenues just after midnight. The fire caused significant damage to the home and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fresno Fire says this is the 5th fatal fire in the city this year.