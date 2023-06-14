SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died early Wednesday morning after a fiery highspeed crash near Sanger, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says officers received a call around 3:00 a.m. at Bethel Avenue and Highway 180 of a possible crash.

Investigators say a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Highway 180 and struck a Honda Odyssey in the rear, causing the Odyssey to careen out of control off the roadway and into a tree. The Honda immediately caught fire. The solo driver of that vehicle died in the fire.

There were four people in the Dodge Charger who had moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. According to investigators, the cause of the crash is unsafe speed and reckless driving.

It does not appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash, CHP says.