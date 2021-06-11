Man dies in Clovis hit-and-run, police say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis police are investigating after a man dies following a hit-and-run Thursday night.

According to police, a vehicle collided with a pedestrian in the roadway on westbound Shaw Avenue, just west of Peach Avenue. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for their injuries, and the driver of the vehicle did not stay on the scene.

The Clovis Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) responded to the scene and westbound Shaw Avenue was closed for their investigation.

The victim, identified as a 54 year-old male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Detectives and CRU are investigating the circumstances and following up on any leads. If you have information regarding this felony, please call Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.