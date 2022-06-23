EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated after the CHP released the identity of the man who died from the collision

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 50-year-old man died after a collision in Fresno

On Thursday around 11:10 a.m. CHP responded to a call about a collision at the intersection of Clarkson and Bethel avenues.

Investigators say that 50-year-old Manuel Molina was driving a car south on Bethal, and failed to stop at a stop sign colliding into an oncoming truck.

Molina then lost control of the car and then collided with a concrete barrier and utility pole, according to investigators.

According to officials, Molina was sent to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials report the driver of the truck had minor injuries.

Alcohol or drugs were ruled out as factors according to officials and both drivers had their seatbelts on.