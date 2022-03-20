MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot outside of a gas station on Sunday night, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the Shop-N-Go gas station near Beachwood Drive and Oakland Avenue after several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the business.

Deputies began performing life-saving-measures on the man, but officials say he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo of the scene provided by Merced Golden Wire News.

The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. No details about the suspect have been provided at this time.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

Detectives currently have the parking lot taped off as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.