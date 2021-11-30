Man dies following shooting at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot at an apartment complex on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex near Ashlan and Marks avenues after several people called 9-1-1 to report hearing gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his mid-20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the complex.

Paramedics began performing life-saving measures on the man, but police say he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Detectives have taped off the area as they continue to search for evidence tied to the shooting.

No details about the suspect have been released by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.