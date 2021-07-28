Man dies following car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was involved in a car crash in Fresno County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just after 4 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Temperance and Jensen avenues after it was reported that a car and an SUV had collided.

When officers arrived, they found the drivers of both vehicles, a 28-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, suffering from major injuries.

Both drivers were rushed to Community Regional Center, where officers say the male driver later died.

While investigating the crash, officers reportedly learned that the woman in the SUV was making a left turn onto Jensen from Temperance when she was struck by the car in the intersection.

The CHP says the man driving the car was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.