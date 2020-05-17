Man dies falling into the water at Angel Falls near Bass Lake

BASS LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed Sunday after falling into the water at Angel Falls near Bass Lake, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to the area noon to start a rescue attempt the falls, which are just north of Bass Lake, Sarah Jackson, Public Information Officer. The man was pulled out of the water around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies and paramedics performed CPR for an “extended period of time” until he was pronounced dead.

The incident under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

