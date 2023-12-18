FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man died in a Mendota prison Sunday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Federal officials say Michael Watts was found unresponsive around 3:50 a.m. inside Federal Correctional Institution Mendota.

Officials say emergency medical services were requested while life-saving efforts continued. Watts was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

Watts was sentenced in the Middle District of Tennessee to a 120-month sentence for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, according to officials.

Watts had been in custody in Mendota since January 20, 2022.