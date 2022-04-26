FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed near a park Tuesday morning in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

Police say reports of the shooting came in around 2:14 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say they received two ShotSpotter alerts in the 700 block of Mayor Avenue near Mono Street next to the Frank H Ball Park.

When officers arrived, they say they found the man shot multiple times. According to officers he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.