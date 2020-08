FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is killed after a log rolled off a truck and fell over him at a sawmill outside of Fresno Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the sawmill was located on 5300 block of W California Ave.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office identified the man as Vance Fleming, 62, of Auberry.

No other details were available.

