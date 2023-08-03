CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died in a crash Wednesday night after crashing into a large tree on Old Millerton Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of a solo vehicle crash on Old Millerton Road, one mile north of Highway 168, in Fresno County.

Investigators say a Dodge Challenger was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed, southbound on Old Millerton Road.

Due to the speed, CHP says the unidentified male driver was unable to safely negotiate a curve in the road and drove onto the dirt shoulder. The driver was unable to avoid colliding with a large tree, striking it with the front of the Dodge.

CHP says the driver died at the scene.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a factor in this crash, according to CHP.