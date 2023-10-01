MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after being hit by a car in Madera Sunday evening, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say around 7 p.m. they responded to the 700 block of South G Street for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man with serious injuries in the roadway. Life-saving measures were attempted by medics on scene, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say the driver remained on scene and is being cooperative.

Detectives are actively investigating the scene to determine how the incident took place.