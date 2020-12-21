Man dies after head-on collision with vehicle on Highway 145 in Madera County

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 30-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision with another vehicle in Madera County Saturday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

Madera Area California Highway Patrol says officers reported to Highway 145 near Avenue 9 at around 12:40 p.m. for a head-on collision.

Authorities say a Chevy Cruise traveling on southbound Highway 145 crossed the double yellow lines on the highway for unknown reasons and struck a 2000 Lexus.

Witnesses told authorities the Chevy burst into flames, while the Lexus spun out of the roadway.

The driver and a passenger in the Chevy suffered major injuries and were transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

The driver and the passenger in the Lexus were also transported to CRMC with major injuries, the passenger later died at the hospital, according to CHP.

Authorities say alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the collision, the investigation is on going.