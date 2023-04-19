FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver allegedly ran a stop sign in rural western Fresno County and hit a truck killing a man Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at James Road and Manning Avenue.

Investigators say a service truck was traveling northbound on James Road approaching the stop sign. A pickup traveling westbound on Manning Avenue for reasons yet to be determined the service truck did not stop and collided with a pickup truck. That caused that truck to travel and careen into an open dirt field where the passenger died.

The driver of that pickup truck had minor injuries and the driver of the service truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the driver of the service truck could face charges, CHP says.