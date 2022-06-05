FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after he crashed his truck into a canal on Saturday night, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:15 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Valentine and Church avenues after it was reported that a vehicle had crashed into a canal.

When deputies arrived, they found a truck that was stuck on the canal embankment near the edge of the water.

After searching the truck, deputies reported that they were unable to find anyone.

Firefighters from Cal Fire began to search the canal and found the driver, later identified as 60-year-old Jose Aguilar of Kerman, about half a mile from where his truck was.

Aguilar was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say alcohol is suspect of playing a factor in this crash.