Man dies after crashing into tree while skiing at China Peak, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A skier has died after crashing into a tree at China Peak on Saturday, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Authorities say around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of an injured skier at the resort. Upon arrival, officials say the skier had struck a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the victim has been identified as a 33-year-old man. Officials have yet to release his name.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with yourcentralvalley.com for the latest updates.