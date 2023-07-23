Man dies after crashing into semi-trailer, Visalia FD says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after crashing into a parked semi-trailer Saturday evening, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Firefighters say around 6:20 p.m. they responded to a traffic accident near Pinkham Street and Caldwell Avenue.

Upon arrival, fire crews say they found a vehicle that had crashed into a parked semi-trailer. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with major injuries.

Officials confirmed around 10:00 p.m. that the man succumbed to his injuries from the crash.

The investigation has been turned over to the Visalia Police Traffic Unit.