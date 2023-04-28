FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after crashing into the back of a truck Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say a man driving a minivan near Marks and Ashlan avenues around 10:45 a.m. crashed into the back of a work truck pulled to the side of the road.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The truck was unoccupied as the driver was out making a delivery to a nearby apartment complex.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The identity of the person killed was not officially released.