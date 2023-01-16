Man dies after being struck by two cars in Fresno, PD say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pronounced deceased after he was struck by two vehicles on Monday night according to the Fresno Police Department.

At around 8 p.m. on Monday night, police say they were called to a scene regarding a collision on Marks and Clinton.

Once police were at the scene they found a man in his 40s to 50s laying in the road after he had been struck by two different vehicles. He was said to be crossing the road going south on Clinton.

The first car that struck the man was a Ford sedan. The driver was going northbound on Marks. According to officials, after striking the pedestrian the driver pulled over and got out of their car, and proceeded to flee the scene.

Officers say the second car to hit the pedestrian was also driving northbound on Marks and did not see the person lying in the road when they struck them with their car. The second driver is said to be a juvenile who stayed on the scene and is cooperative with the police.

Authorities say they are currently looking for the first driver who could face hit-and-run charges as well as vehicular manslaughter.