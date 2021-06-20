Man dies after being shot in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot in Fresno on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 10:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Shields and Valentine avenues after someone called 9-1-1 to report they had spotted a man in his 20s walking around with an apparent gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Westwood Village apartments.

Officers began performing CPR on the man, but police say he passed away from his injuries at the scene.

Police say the identification and the description of the shooter are not known at this time.

Detectives are now looking for evidence and anyone that witnessed the shooting take place.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.