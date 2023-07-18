MILLERTON LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man rescued from Millerton Lake Friday succumbed to his injuries at the hospital Sunday, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies identified the man as 21-year-old Hashpreet Singh of Fresno.

According to California State Park Rangers, a 9-1-1 call Friday evening of a drowning in progress at Millerton Lake State Recreation Area had employees rushing to save a man’s life.

Officials say the man was not wearing a life jacket, and someone with him said the man did not know how to swim.

Authorities say he was brought to the shoreline and attended to by Cal Fire, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, American Ambulance, and California State Parks personnel who provided CPR for approximately 20 minutes.

Rangers say he regained his pulse and was later airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center via Skylife shortly before 7:00 p.m.