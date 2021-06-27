Man dies after being pulled out of Millerton Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a man has died after a good samaritan found him unconscious in the water and tried to save him at Millerton Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., park rangers say a man on a boat heard a woman who was the passenger on a jet ski screaming out for help on the Fresno County side of the lake.

When the man stopped to help, he spotted the driver of the jet ski, a man in his 40s, unconscious and not breathing in the water. Rangers say they believe the man had been in the water for around 30 minutes.

The driver of the boat pulled the man out of the water and started performing CPR on him until a lifeguard could arrive and take over.

The unconscious man was rushed to Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, where rangers say he was later pronounced dead.