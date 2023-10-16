VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died in a crash after he was ejected in Visalia after the 2004 Honda Pilot he was driving overturned down an embankment Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to Highway 198 westbound to northbound Highway 99 crash involving an overturned vehicle.

Investigators say the Honda was being driven on the Highway 198 westbound transition road to Highway 99 northbound. CHP says the driver allowed the Honda to travel off the south road edge of the transition road. This caused the Honda to overturn down the embankment separating the lanes of the transition road from the lanes of Highway 198 westbound.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver was unrestrained and was ejected during the crash. The Honda came to rest on its wheels within the embankment. A passenger sustained unknown injuries but was able to extricate herself from the Honda and was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.