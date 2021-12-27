Man dies after being discovered with gunshot wound, lying in a Fresno street, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators are searching for answers after officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of a Fresno intersection Sunday.

Around 11:25 p.m., police officers arrived in the area of Hedges and Rabe avenues in southeast Fresno on reports of a man lying in the street. Officers say they found Adam Contreras, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died.

Investigators discovered that a person driving through the intersection saw Contreras in the street. The person found that Contreras was unresponsive, and called 911. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are speaking to witnesses and attempting to locate video of the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police homicide detectives R. Rockwell at (559) 621-

2425 or M. Yee at (559) 621-2407.

Police say this incident represents the 73rd homicide of the year in Fresno.