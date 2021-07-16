Man dies after apparent shooting in downtown Fresno homeless encampment

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man has died after an apparent shooting in a downtown Fresno homeless encampment.

According to Fresno police, around 7:49 p.m. officers arrived in the area of California and E streets where they located a Hispanic man in his 30’s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, succumbed to his injuries after his he was transported to Community Regional Medical Center. Police say he was struck at least once in the upper body.

Authorities are looking for any witnesses who may provide information leading up to the apparent shooting.

As of now, there is no suspect information.