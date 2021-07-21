Man detained after stealing porta-potty truck in southern Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle pursuit led to a man detained who allegedly stole a commercial vehicle in Fresno County on Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to an area in southern Fresno County regarding a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say a tracking device inside the truck helped lead them to the area of South Avenue and Highway 41 where they located the driver and the stolen porta-potty truck.

After waiting for a helicopter to arrive overhead, deputies say a vehicle stop was initiated and ignored, which led officials in a vehicle pursuit.

Officials say following the pursuit, the driver led deputies to the Roeding Park area, where he leg bailed and ran into a nearby residence.

Deputies say they followed the driver to the residence where he ended up peacefully surrendering.

According to authorities, the man who stole the truck has no outstanding warrants but is currently out on bond.