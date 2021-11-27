Man detained after shooting leaves 1 injured in Tulare County, deputies say

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say they have detained a man following a shooting in Tulare County on Saturday.

Around 4:30 p.m., Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the area of Bowhay and Bullard drives in Traver after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Deputies say they have detained a man for the shooting but did not provide any other details.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Detectives are currently in the area as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.