ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning shooting has left one man dead and Atwater police searching for clues as to what exactly happened Sunday morning.

They say their department received a call of a shots fired in the 1900 block of Mitchell Lane around 1:20 a.m. Investigators say they arrived to find a man laying near the street corner with several gun shot wounds. They also say lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the man passed away at the scene.

Detectives are combing the area for evidence and looking to see if there might be surveillance video that could help them locate the person who fired the weapon. So far they say they’ve learned that a red sedan was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in this ongoing investigation and ask if anyone has information to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.