FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following a traffic collision when he was trying to cross the street on Friday night, the Fresno Police Department said.

The Fresno Police Department says they received a call regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision around 7 p.m. on the intersection between Kings Canyon Road and Burgan Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a citizen on the roadway. They tried to provide life-saving measures but the citizen passed on the scene. The pedestrian was an adult male of approximately 40 years old.

Officers say they learned a Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound through Kings Canyon Road. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing from the north side of the street to the south, when the driver collided with him.

Officers say the driver stayed on the scene. They encourage pedestrians to be careful when crossing the street and to wear bright colors so other drivers can see them.