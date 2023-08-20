TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after being shot in Tulare County Friday evening, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say just before 11:00 p.m. they responded to Linnell Camp in the 400 block of Outer Drive in Farmersville for a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities say 19-year-old Blake Pecego of Tulare was found in his car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was immediately taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The case is actively under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at (559) 802-9563.