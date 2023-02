FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after a shooting in central Fresno early Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues. Officers say they found a man in his 20s who was shot inside a home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Officials say the house was hit by gunfire several times. No other injuries were reported.