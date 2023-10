MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after he was ejected in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Monday morning in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Madera Avenue.

Investigators say they found a sedan upside down in a field. Officers say the driver died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision. Officers say they believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.