Man dead after fall when hiking in Madera Co., deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A southern California man was found dead after falling around the area of Iceberg Lake, and his body was recovered three days later due to the Hurricane Hilary threat, deputies say.

Saturday around 8:45 a.m., the Madera County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team was made aware of a hiker that had possibly fallen around the area of Iceberg Lake in the Inyo National Forest of Madera County.

Sheriff’s officials say an adult male hiker from southern California had planned to hike from Devil’s Post Pile to Lake Tahoe. After obtaining GPS coordinates from the hiker’s InReach device, deputies positioned Search and Rescue (SAR) teams to search for the missing hiker.

A SAR team located de hiker on the side of a steep boulder field, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries during the fall. Due to the income of Hurricane Hilary and the imminent threat to rescuers’ lives, his recovery operation was postponed until the storm passed.

Tuesday, Search and Rescue teams from Madera and Mono Counties, along with CHP H-40, teamed up to recover the hiker. H-40 landed near the shore of Iceberg Lake and a SAR team hiked to the decedent.

By use of a Sked stretcher and rescue rope system, deputies say the SAR team was able to transport him to H-40. He was ultimately flown to Madera Airport, and met by the Madera County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Division, who will make arrangements with his next of kin.