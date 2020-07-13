Man drowned near Lewis Creek Trail in Madera County, authorities say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned near Lewis Creek Trail in Madera County Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to an area near HWY 41 and Cedar Valley Drive for a victim that had fallen into the water at about 5 p.m.

Responding authorities say it is unknown who took the man out of the water and say CPR was done but the victim died at the scene.

CALFIRE, United States Forest Service and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

No other details were available.

