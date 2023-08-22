FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man whose car overturned into a Fresno County canal Monday evening is dead after succumbing to his injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Monday, August 21, just before 7:00 p.m., the Fresno Area California Highway Patrol (CHP) Communications Center received a call of an injury collision on Biola Avenue at Barstow Avenue, in the County of Fresno.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 43-year-old male, of Biola, CA, was driving a Toyota Camry westbound on Barstow Avenue.

Officers say the driver approached a “T” intersection with Biola Avenue and failed to stop for a posted stop sign. The Camry struck a raised dirt embankment causing the Toyota to overturn as it entered a canal full of water.

Upon arrival of emergency personnel, rescue crews entered the water in an attempt to locate any occupants of the Camry.

The driver and solo occupant was located several minutes later and removed unresponsive. CPR was initiated and the driver was transported to a local hospital.

Officers say the driver succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Officials say it is not believed alcohol and/or drugs are a factor pending toxicology results and the investigation is ongoing.

For any additional information contact the Fresno Area Public Information officer at (559) 705-2200.