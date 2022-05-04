TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a vehicle in Tulare, police say.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, police received reports of a vehicle that had struck a man on Blackstone Street in Tulare. Officers found James Harris Ingram, 71 of Tulare, in the middle of the street with major injuries.

First-responders attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took Ingram to an area hospital where he died.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, who do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

Tulare police reiterate that the incident is still under investigation.