TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who investigators say was lying down on train tracks was hit by an oncoming train and died early Saturday morning.

Tulare police responded to reports of a train that had struck a man on West Paige, near I Street, just before 2:00 a.m. When they arrived, investigators say they found an adult male visibly injured on the train tracks. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Officers say the train engineers on the scene told them the pedestrian was laying on the tracks as they sounded the train’s horn several times. He eventually got up, but continued to walk northbound on the tracks and was struck.

Police say the victim was identified as a 35 year old man from Tulare.

Officials say they do not current know why the man was laying on the tracks and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare Police Department’s non-emergency line at (559) 685-2300 Ext: 3454.