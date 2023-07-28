TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead by police after allegedly walking on train railroads and being struck by the train, says the Tulare Police Department Friday.

According to officers, Thursday, they received a call regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a train in the area of Sonora Avenue and the railroad tracks around 8:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say the 41-year-old man was unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives say the man was walking northbound on the tracks. When the conductor saw the man, he attempted to stop the train but was unsuccessful.