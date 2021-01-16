Man dead after a two car collision outside Fresno, according to CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is dead after a two car collision outside Fresno Saturday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

At 3:20 p.m., CHP Officers responded to a car collision in the area of Brawley and Lincoln avenues.

Officers say a brown Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Brawley Avenue approaching Lincoln Avenue when the driver of the Nissan failed to make a stop, colliding into a Ford Expedition.

The driver of the Nissan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, according to CHP.

The driver and passengers of the Ford Expedition were transported to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Authorities say it is undetermined if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor to the collision.