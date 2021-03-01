Man crushed to death by tractor in Sanger, deputies say

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A farm owner is dead after Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says he was crushed by a tractor outside Sanger.

The incident took place Monday around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Newmark and Belmont avenues.

#BREAKING: A farmer was killed this afternoon after he was crushed by his tractor. It happened in the area of Newmark & Belmont Avenue outside of Sanger. Latest @CBS47 @KSEE24 5 & 6pm. https://t.co/IVUiaT6vGq pic.twitter.com/vDpFOilmo6 — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) March 1, 2021

Deputies say the man was working in a field immediately before the tractor rolled onto him and killed him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the farmer was working in the almond orchard and tried to make a turn but went too wide and rolled down into the ditch. His wife found him pinned underneath and called 911. Cal Fire and deputies found him dead when they arrived.

“Guy’s out here farming doing what he loves and it just so happens his wife – on her birthday nonetheless – comes out to check on him since she hasn’t seen him in a while and sees him trapped underneath that tractor,” said Tony Botti with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s identity is yet to be officially released.