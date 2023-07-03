MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire was ignited after a man was crushed by a tractor in Madera County, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say shortly before 2 p.m. they responded to the call of a fire in the 59000 block of Road 225. Upon arrival, they found a dead man who had been involved in a tractor accident that caused the fire.

According to authorities, witnesses state the man had announced he lost control of his brakes, collided with objects on the property, and the tractor rolled over. He died at the scene.

Deputies state the man was 65 years old from Whittier, California visiting his vacation home in the area.

Officials say evacuation orders have been set in place for Road 225 between Rainbow Drive and Terra Terra Ranch Road and Terra Terra Ranch Road itself. The order means anyone within the stated vicinity is to immediately evacuate the area.

Regarding the fire, officials with the Sierra National Forest say as of 6:30 p.m. the fire covers 47.5 acres and is 15% contained. On scene are forest officials and Cal Fire with one lead plane, three helicopters, 14 engines, and three 20-person hand crews.

Evacuation warnings have also been set in place for the surrounding areas, which deputies say means to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. Anyone seeking the most up-to-date information regarding the fire can visit Madera County’s interactive map.