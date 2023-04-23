FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Fresno was crushed by a car and ultimately died as a result the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday morning.

Deputies say around 8:30 a.m. they responded to a call for a possible accidental death on Gettysburg and Fruit avenues.

When authorities arrived they say they found a man who appeared to be working on his vehicle crushed underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the initial report came from a friend who had come to visit and found the man there.

Detectives are approaching this incident as a suspicious death rather than an accidental death so that they can be as thorough as possible.

The incident is actively under investigation.