FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they found the man in the roadway near Shields and Palm avenues just before 4:00 a.m. Friday.

The man was taken to a local hospital. Police say they are now searching for the driver and any additional witnesses.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.